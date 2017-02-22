Health Connections opens Feb. 23 at 7 a.m. during National Heart Month
(SHREVEPORT, La.) -- Each year, more than 350,000 people in the U.S. die of sudden cardiac arrest. And because symptoms of heart disease often present differently in men and women, one of the best ways to understand your risk of heart disease is to monitor your health through simple blood tests, such as those offered at American Red Cross Health Connections.
February is National Heart Month, and the next Red Cross Health Connections is Thursday, Feb. 23, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at American Red Cross – Brau Building (building behind main office), 805 Brook Hollow Drive, Shreveport, LA. A range of life-saving diagnostic tests and services, including complete blood work batteries, prostate cancer screening tests (PSAs) and colorectal cancer screens, will be offered.
Within those blood work tests are numbers that are vital to keeping an eye on your heart health. The most well-known is cholesterol level. Health Connections tests give participants a breakdown of their HDL (good) and LDL (bad) cholesterol numbers, as well as a ratio, called a Coronary Risk Assessment. This ratio calculates your HDL and LDL and puts them in an easy to understand average risk rating.
For example, a 62-year-old female, with a 187 total cholesterol, an HDL of 44, and an LDL of 82, may have a ratio of 4.3, which translates into a 0.9 times the average risk for heart disease.
Health Connections tests also measure other good heart health indicators, such as triglyceride levels (the most common type of fat in the body), as well as indicators of other conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure or obesity, which significantly increase an individual’s likelihood of suffering from heart disease.
Health Connections, presented four times a year by the American Red Cross in Northwest Louisiana, is based on a simple fact: The more you know about your health, the longer you are likely to live and the healthier you can be. Heart disease remains the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association’s 2017 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics.
“This event continues to be well-attended because the atmosphere is casual, friendly and non-clinical,” says Michelle Davison, American Red Cross executive director. “We are seeing a wider range of ages because of the public’s increasing awareness of health complications that can appear at basically any time.”
Services and prices include:
- Multi-Chemistry, CBC, Lipid & Thyroid Profiles – $40: A test that evaluates cholesterol levels and blood sugar with additional tests, including lipid, liver and thyroid functions.
- Multi-Chemistry, CBC, Lipid & Thyroid Profiles with PSA – $50: This test builds on the first test by adding a prostate cancer screen for men.
A fast of 12 hours is recommended prior to testing (water is OK), and a stamp, or 49-cents to purchase one, is needed to receive test results.
Davison says the event presents a win-win situation: “If you find out you’re in perfect health, there is tremendous peace of mind. If you have risk factors for something like diabetes or heart disease, it’s best to know now so you can make preventative changes to your lifestyle. And if you do have something serious, you may well be catching it in time for treatment.”
Health Connections is sponsored by NSU College of Nursing and Regional Urology, in cooperation with Clinical Pathology Laboratories.
For more information about Health Connections or other programs of the Red Cross, call the American Red Cross in Northwest Louisiana at (318) 865-9545.