SHREVEPORT, La. - The aftermath of the severe storms on Tuesday has left the ArkLaTex with devastating damages, injuries and fatalities.
The American Red Cross of North Louisiana has been on standby to provide relief for those that have been affected.
“We’ve been working with local officials and the sheriff’s department to determine the needs. Right now we are actually staging in Keithville so we have supplies staged in that area. As soon as we’re given the green light to go into that area, we will go into those areas and meet with the citizens," says Karen McCoy, executive director of The American Red Cross North Louisiana Chapter.
Damage assessment along with emergency supplies will be provided once the Red Cross is able to move in. Shelter teams and a shelter facility are on standby.
The storms have caused two confirmed fatalities and, according to the Red Cross, two individuals were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Red Cross says its Integrated Care and Condolence Teams (ICCT) are ready to reach out to the families to provide them support.