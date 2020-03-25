Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT LA HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN LOUISIANA... BAYOU DORCHEAT AT LAKE BISTINEAU AFFECTING WEBSTER, BOSSIER, BIENVILLE AND RED RIVER PARISHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR: WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BAYOU DORCHEAT AT LAKE BISTINEAU. * FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO MONDAY MORNING. * AT 10:00 AM CDT WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 142.1 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 142.5 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE FRIDAY EVENING TO A CREST OF 142.5 FEET FRIDAY EVENING. IT WILL THEN FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 142.5 FEET, EXPECT SOME MINOR FLOODING OF LOW AREA CAMPS, HOWEVER, ALL ACCESS ROADWAYS WILL REMAIN OPEN. &&