BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s production of crude oil and natural gas has inched upward in recent months, putting it among the top states for month-to-month gains.
The state’s producers extracted an average of 103,000 barrels of oil per day in April, up 4.3% from a 99,000 barrel-per-day average in March, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The April figures are the latest statistics available.
The 4.3% gain was the second highest among all states, trailing Ohio’s 21.4% boost. Crude oil output in federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico also went up by 4.3%.
Five other states saw gains from March to April: New Mexico (2.7%), Oklahoma (2.1%), Wyoming (1.3%), Texas (0.7%) and Alaska (0.5%).
