BATON ROUGE, La. - Controversy continues to bubble around proposed learning standards for Louisiana's youngest children and whether they will pave the way for talks on racism and other volatile topics.
The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, which approved new benchmarks 8-2 in August, is set to tackle the issue again on Dec. 13 after a public hearing last month sparked by critics of the changes.
The state Department of Education is recommending to BESE that the public comment period be extended another 20 days, starting on Dec. 15, after opponents requested just such an extension at the hearing.
State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley, who has criticized the standards, said in a statement Monday the changes need more work.
"My assumption is that our board will pass the early learning standards again as they did in August," Brumley said.
