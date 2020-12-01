SHREVPORT, La.—As charitable giving increases during the winter holiday season, the need for generosity is greater in 2020.
Hardships created or made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic have increased demand on nonprofit organizations, including the Shreveport Bar Foundation.
The foundation connects people who cannot afford an attorney with pro-bono legal representation. They also have a program that helps victims of domestic abuse separate from their partner.
The nonprofit’s president, Mary Winchell, said this year has brought with it an uptick in cases that are being handled by the domestic violence program. Winchell said those cases are handled by one attorney on staff. She would like to hire a second attorney, but the funding isn’t available.
“There's always a need -- pandemic or not -- to have funding to be able to present and do our job properly, the way we want to represent those people who are victims of domestic violence,” Winchell said.
Winchell is also noticing another trend in cases handled by the Bar Foundation.
"People who are out of jobs,” Winchell said. “They can't afford an attorney for divorces. They can't afford an attorney just to even represent them on simple civil litigation issues they may have, especially with -- if you're calling in loans, and they're getting sued for failure to pay the loan or failure to pay their mortgage."
The Shreveport Bar Foundation operates largely on grant money, but also accepts donations at shreveportbarfoundation.org.