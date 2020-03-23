BOSSIER CITY, La. - As medical professionals across the United States face shortages of personal protective equipment amid the coronavirus crisis, people with the skills and resources to help are stepping up.
Jessy Gillespie makes costumes for a living, but has switched to making face masks at home.
"We began sewing and we began contacting doctors and hospitals and saying, ‘Hey, if we were to sew you masks, can you use them?’ And they all came back with, ‘Absolutely. Yes we can,’" Gillespie said.
On Friday, Gillespie and a friend started a Facebook group called Sew You Care, aimed at coordinating efforts to provide handmade face masks to medical professionals in need. Their goal was to reach 100 members. By Monday morning, the group had more than 2,000 members.
"It’s humbling, and it’s uplifting," Gillespie said. "It really makes you realize that so many people do care. And we may all be separated, but we're still together in this."
Gillespie is using the group to connect members to medical facilities in their community that need masks.
While health officials have warned that handmade masks are less protective than medical-grade N95 masks, Gillespie pointed out that her masks can still help.
"It reserves those 95 masks for people that actually need them," Gillespie said. "So your regular doctor’s office, your regular veterinary clinic, your regular dentist’s office — people that are still out there helping -- they now can give their masks to people that need them."
The Sewing Shop in Shreveport, while closed to the public to prevent the spread of coronavirus, still has staff making face masks as well. Their Facebook page also includes mask-making instructions.