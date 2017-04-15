Despite recent rumors, it has been confirmed - the Sci-Port: Science center in downtown Shreveport will not be closing its doors.
Sci-Port released a statement denying rumors their doors may be closing because of their questionable financial future.
The rumors began after a recent report on the findings of Sci-Port's financial records.
They want to make it clear: they are not closing, but admit to financial losses from last year.
At the end of 2016, Sci-Port was off budget by just one percent, but because of the economy and construction of a new project, the center's been low on cash.
CEO and president, Ann Fumarolo, says, "It has been a soft economy. We still need donations. We're doing really well in getting you in the door, we're ahead of last year, but our donations are a little down."