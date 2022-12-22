Terri Ricks

From left, La. Dept. of Children & Family Services Deputy Secretary Terri Ricks, Secretary Marketa Garner Walters and Rhenda Hodnett, Assistant Secretary of Child Welfare, listen to a question during a Senate Health and Welfare Committee meeting on recent problems and future strategy planning for the DCFS at the State Capitol, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo by Travis Spradling, The Advocate)

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced late Wednesday that Terri Porche Ricks will be Louisiana's next secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services after she started the job last month on an interim basis.

Ricks has served as the agency's deputy secretary since 2016 and was an undersecretary at the department from 2004 to 2008. She took over as the agency's leader last month, after former DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters resigned amid outcry and frustration over continued deaths of children on DCFS' radar.

Read more on her appointment from our news partner The Advocate.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments