BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced late Wednesday that Terri Porche Ricks will be Louisiana's next secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services after she started the job last month on an interim basis.
Ricks has served as the agency's deputy secretary since 2016 and was an undersecretary at the department from 2004 to 2008. She took over as the agency's leader last month, after former DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters resigned amid outcry and frustration over continued deaths of children on DCFS' radar.
