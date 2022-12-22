From left, La. Dept. of Children & Family Services Deputy Secretary Terri Ricks, Secretary Marketa Garner Walters and Rhenda Hodnett, Assistant Secretary of Child Welfare, listen to a question during a Senate Health and Welfare Committee meeting on recent problems and future strategy planning for the DCFS at the State Capitol, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Photo by Travis Spradling, The Advocate)