BATON ROUGE, La. -- The distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine is still a top concern, according to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, who addressed reporters at a news conference Friday. Gov. Edwards, who was in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday for the presidential inauguration, said his administration is reviewing the steps the Biden White House has implemented in its first few days on the job when it comes to getting new shipments of the vaccine.
Currently, the federal government tells each states how many vaccine doses it can ask for each week, and each state then asks for the maximum amount, according to Gov. Edwards. He hopes providers will be able to get more lead time once vaccine production increases, but cautioned that won't be for at least a few months. Gov. Edwards also responded to one reporter's question involving reports of Baton Rouge area health care workers who may be hesitant to get vaccinated, saying fears of the vaccine's safety are on the decline.
"When [members from CVS and Walgreens] went in for the very first clinic visit to start administering the first doses to staff into [nursing home] residents, the number of staff that were actually availing themselves of the vaccine was much lower than we wanted," said Gov. Edwards. "But now that they're going back for the second visit, to give the second dose, we're seeing many more staff saying, 'Okay, now I'm ready for my first dose.'"
Louisiana's seven-day average of new daily cases is down, perhaps a sign that we could be past the post-holiday surge. But the governor warned everyone they still need to use precautions like masks and social distancing.
During Friday's press conference, Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health touted a new app, meant to help track the spread of the virus and hopefully slow it down. The "COVIDDefense" app relies on your smartphone's "anonymous identifier beacon." The app is free to download for Apple iPhones and Android devices.
Once downloaded, users will be asked to "turn on exposure notifications." If you say no, there's really no point in having the app. Then, it will ask to provide notifications if you may have been exposed.
The app's dashboard allows users to keep track of symptoms and call emergency services if needed. If you've tested positive, the Louisiana Health Department will give you a verification code that can be entered into the app.
To ease concerns about privacy. the app uses the phone's anonymous identifier beacons. Similar to a transponder on an airplane, the beacons note when they're around other phones but they don't transmit any sensitive personal information, only a random code that reset on a regular basis.
If an app user who tests positive has given their permission to share, COVIDDefense will send a notification to other phones that have been around about their potential for exposure, but it won't detail who tested positive. If you receive a notification that you've been exposed, the app also has resources on getting tested or where to find more information.
Dr. Kanter says the app is voluntary, but the more people who use it, the more effective it'll be. Gov. Edwards added, it's another tool but it won't be replacing traditional contact tracing. To learn more about COVIDDefense, click here.