Time is running out if you have an outstanding warrant out of Texarkana, Texas. The amnesty program that began there on February 1, 2017 wraps up Friday.
If you have an outstanding warrant, you can pay today without being arrested.
Warrants may be paid until 5:00 p.m. at the Texas Pay Fine Window located on the 1st floor of the Bi-State Justice Building, 100 N. Stateline Avenue in Texarkana.
Citizens can pay their warrant in full with cash, money order, debit card or credit card. If payment is made with a debit or credit card service fees apply.