NEW ORLEANS - This above-average hurricane season is off to an above-average start.
There have been three named tropical storms from the start of the season June 1 through July 2: Alex, Bonnie and Colin. Bonnie and Colin formed in the same weekend. In a typical season, the Atlantic wouldn’t have its third named system until Aug 3, according to the National Hurricane Center.
This puts us one month ahead of a typical hurricane season’s schedule. The NHC branch chief of the Hurricane Specialist Unit, Eric Blake, said it's still too early to tell if this is indicative of the rest of the season.
As of Thursday, there are no tropical systems in the Atlantic, marking another lull in the season.
