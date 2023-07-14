SHREVEPORT, La. -- A lot of preparation has gone into making the Red River Balloon Rally possible.
“It starts way farther out than you think, just getting people to sponsor and deciding who all the local bands are going to be, all the vendors that we can get and just really planning everything,” said Emma Boone with Visit Shreveport-Bossier.
Planning for the Red River Balloon Rally started in November. Now it’s finally here. Pilots said they’re excited.
“When I first came down here, this was one of the most balloon friendly areas I've ever been to. The people just enjoy the balloons. They look forward to it. I think it's just kind of Louisiana hospitality, because it’s that same way in Baton Rouge. They’re that way down there too,” said Joel Sturdevant, a Remax hot air balloon pilot.
But a lot has to be done before these balloons take flight.
“I have a crew of at least four that will help me put it up. We will set up the burner and all, and then with the carabiners we'll pull the envelope out and hook it up. Then we have a fan that cold inflates it. Once it gets cold inflated, then we can put heat in it to make it ride,” said Michael Gullo, a hot air balloon pilot.
They have to check the weather. Even if it doesn’t seem windy on the ground, that doesn’t mean it isn’t windy up in the sky where the balloons will be.
“Wind speed direction, wind shears usually, you know, seven miles an hour or less on the ground,” said Gullo.
“You can see the balloon behind me there and it's kind of dishing in a little bit. Well, that's just the wind pushing in on the balloon. So when it gets windy, the balloon makes a big sail and it will drag the balloon across the field. So we don't want that to happen,” said Sturdevant.
At dusk, the balloons will light up the night sky with a balloon glow.