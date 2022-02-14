SHREVEPORT, La -- The Perkins administration is explaining why it has not repurposed an old milk plant that the city paid nearly $2 million for almost seven years ago.
Records show that in July 2015 under the Ollie Tyler administration, the city paid $1.78 million for the Oak Farms plant, which used to be the Foremost plant. It's on Interstate Drive near Regional Airport.
Perkins spokeswoman Marquel Sennet says, "The current administration discovered it would cost more than $20 million to renovate the property. At this time, we are in discussions with other City departments to determine the best use for the Foremost Dairy site."
As we reported Friday, the city recently paid $9.5 million dollars for a huge facility on the western outskirts. That's the former CXA facility.
The office building sits on 62 acres. The city intends to shift all of the departments that fall under Public Works there.
Sennet says that site "is equipped to meet all of our needs."