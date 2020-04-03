Religious sanctuaries are shuttered across Louisiana as local and state orders prohibit gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Many faith leaders have moved services to web-based video platforms and social media, allowing worshippers to join them from home. A rare few, however, have defied those orders.
Most notably, Life Tabernacle Church in Center, La. continues to gather hundreds of worshippers on a regular basis. Pastor Tony Spell now faces multiple misdemeanor charges as a result.
Roy Moore, the former chief justice of Alabama’s supreme court, visited Life Tabernacle Church Thursday to discuss what he considers an infringement upon First Amendment rights protecting the freedom of religion.
Royal Alexander, an attorney in Shreveport who studies issues of constitutional law, said it’s a possibility that faith leaders around the country could sue the government for prohibiting them from gathering worshippers, but he does not believe those lawsuits would carry much weight.
“You’d have to prove — be able to tangibly prove — what were the damages? Did somehow, spiritually, you suffer? Those things are going to be hard to prove,” Alexander said.
In Louisiana, laws infringing upon religious freedoms must undergo strict scrutiny if they are challenged in court.
Alexander said the key factor in this scenario is the fact that Louisiana is under a state of emergency.
“This governor’s order would fall at a normal period of time, but I can promise you that at a normal period of time, he would have never signed this executive order in the first place,” Alexander said. “This is not a normal time. This is a public health crisis, and it’s only happening right now. The churches are only demanded to be closed right now because it’s in a public health crisis. So we’re just in a very fluid situation. It’s a very different situation.”
Furthermore, if a churchgoer is infected with COVID-19 and attends an unlawful gathering, Alexander said the leader of the congregation could potentially be held liable if other attendees get sick.
“The plaintiff would still have to carry the burden of proof in showing they had been well and then became sick as a result of being exposed at the church to prove liability,” Alexander said.
A spokesman for the Shreveport Police Department said he did not know of any religious leaders locally who had been cited for allowing people to congregate.