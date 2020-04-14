A remark from President Donald Trump at his coronavirus task force briefing Monday raised a big question across the country: does the President of the United States have the authority to re-open businesses across the country all at once?
The short answer to that question is no.
“When somebody is the President of the United States, the authority is total, and that’s the way it’s got to be,” Trump said.
The president’s comment comes as most states are under stay-at-home orders issued by governors and non-essential businesses are closed, but cries to re-open businesses have grown louder in recent days.
Royal Alexander, an attorney in Shreveport, said Tuesday the decision to re-open economies is up to governors.
“The Tenth Amendment is the amendment which says those powers not expressly granted — expressly enumerated to the federal government — are reserved to the states and to the people,” Alexander said. “What that means is the governors — and only the governors — are the ones that can turn on the economy in each of their respective states.”
Still, Alexander said, the federal government can incentivize state governments to follow the president’s agenda through funding.
“I think there will be tremendous political pressure on (Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards) to open it up when other states nearby, like Texas for example moving toward that right now, opens its economy up,” Alexander said. “The federal and state governments really have to work here hand-in-hand, but it’s really the governors who have the power.”
The governors of Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana have all said individually that now is not the time to re-open their state’s economy because there is no evidence that the peak of COVID-19 infections has been reached yet.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said he is working with medical experts and business leaders to come up with a plan to safely re-open Texas’ economy.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson formed a committee of doctors this week to look into strategies to re-open the state’s economy when it is safe to do so.
“We’re going to be working with our federal partners, looking for CDC guidance,” Edwards said Tuesday. “But it’s not going to be like flipping a light switch … social distancing is going to be a part of our future for some time."
Edwards said he will base his decisions on data that emerges later this month, as well as the availability of coronavirus testing in Louisiana.