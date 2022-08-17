SHREVEPORT, La. -- The waiting may be the hardest part for Adrian Perkins, along with the candidates in the city's mayoral election and voters.
They're all eager to hear the ruling from the Louisiana Supreme Court on whether Perkins is allowed on the ballot. That ruling could come by the end of the week, following Tuesday's Zoom hearing between attorneys from both sides and the seven justices.
Perkins is appealing two lower court rulings that disqualified him for having the wrong voting address when he signed his candidacy papers.
"If I'm Adrian Perkins, his legal team, I'm probably nervous," says political analyst Scott Hughes, who watched the proceeding.
"What Supreme Court justices do is they often take both sides, and they look at the hypotheticals. If we choose you, what's the outcome? And it looked like the outcomes may have been worse if they chose Adrian Perkins' side," Hughes continued..
Hughes believes the state's highest court will lay down statewide precedent not to allow false information on sworn candidacy papers.
"Perkins' attorney actually argued that the legislature allows you to lie on the form -- that you can lie -- that it's up to the voters to determine if you're lying on the form. And I think that a lot of justices really had a problem with that," Hughes explained.
Added legal analyst Royal Alexander of the Perkins defense team's argument, "It's kind of like you're saying we didn't know it was really gonna snag anybody. You know, just let him run. He probably didn't mean to sign the form wrong. Paparazzi showed up and distracted him."
Perkins claimed that television news cameras bothered him while he was signing his qualifying papers. That's even though the Perkins campaign notified news media of the video opportunity.
State supreme court justices are elected. So there's a possibility that politics could factor into the justice's decision. Hughes says they may be reluctant to reverse lower court judges around the state who have mostly disqualified candidates in similar cases.
"The politics in this one seem to be uphold the law. It could it could be bad news for the mayor," Hughes said.
Alexander says that although the justice's questioning during the hearing appeared tougher on the Perkins camp, he says don't read too much into that.
"Justices can just say it's too punitive to knock someone out of the race. If they want to reach a result, each justice can reach it. They're the final court. There's no higher court," he said.
But Alexander gives Perkins only a 30 percent chance of winning appeal.