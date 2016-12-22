The traditional Christmas phrase "peace on earth, goodwill toward men" is something that we see more around this time of year but there is a place in the Arklatex where it rings true 365 days of the year. The place is in Cullen, LA. where a couple of families spotted a two angels in a local store. Emily Dodson knows them well.
"We had Duke in September 2015. He was born with an unknown heart defect. He had to have CPR several times and surgery but he survived." said Dodson.
The story of Duke's survival has ties to GiGi's Custom Tees & Gift shop where behind just about every unique craft inside the store is an interesting story of survival and a helping hand.
Duke's heart condition makes it difficult for Emily to put him in daycare so she had to quit her job as a nurse.
"I decided to do crafts from home even if it didn't do nothing but help pay for his heart medication every month," said Dodson.
Helping the Dodson family from the time she had Duke were the owners of GiGi's. They held tee shirt fundraisers for Duke's surgeries and allowed Emily to sell hand made signs and knick-knacks in their store rent free.
"While we were in a time of need they were up here till midnight making shirts for us with their business and letting us use this booth for free during this time of year to display our stuff they just...from the get go they have done anything and everything to help us," said Dodson.
Another woman diagnosed with diabetes sells her crafts to support her family out of GiGi's too. In most cases if you sell things out of a business booth you pay rent..in this case and in most cases at GiGi's money is not taken.
We told you a few weeks ago about the toymaker, Cody Pickard with Spencer's Crafts. The Pickard family lost a child after he was stillborn. The child's name was Spencer and GiGi's allows the family to sell their handmade crafts to support the family and they don't get a dime from the sales.
GiGi's Tee's and Crafts store owners are Michelle Benson and Gina Hanson also known in the community as angels.
"I don't feel like an angel...you're supposed to be kind. The Bible says be kind and be good to people the world is bad enough so lets put some goodness in it," said Benson.
Michelle and Gina have not only opened up their hearts and their business for those in need but they also have a heart for those who have made some bad decisions in life as they hold fund raisers and food drives for "Wild Goose," an outreach group that ministers to inmates and helps feed the needy.
"Seems like the Lord provides but he uses wonderful people like these angels here to help us," said Wild Goose Outreach VP Grover Franz.
The co-owners also have a soft spot for animals. They support several animal rescue organizations like Lumber Jack Rescue and Passion for Pups. The store even has a corner of merchandise in their store where they sell things like dog collars and other things to raise money for animals.
Michelle and Gina said the reason they help others is simple.
"Having them come in and visit and hear the stories and see the kids and know that life is better for them....that's the reward," said Benson.