Many people question whether duct cleaning offers significant health benefit. But some allergy sufferers swear by it. If this is a service you’re interested in, one way to judge quality vs. scam is the price and time on task.
“You know a deal to clean your air ducts for 50 or 60 dollars might not be what you expect. Typically air duct cleaning costs about 300 dollars and takes two to four hours to complete,” said Angie Hicks.
“It’s simply a bait-and-switch. They get into the house and I can tell you exactly what they’re going to tell you: they’re going to find mold and the price is going to go from $59 to $800 immediately,” said air duct cleaning professional, Dave Adams
Mold scams are common in the duct cleaning industry. Unscrupulous contractors may even show you evidence they actually brought in themselves. Some come extra prepared.
“They’ll say it’s not safe to stay in the home. I’ve even seen it where they actually carry coupons for hotels so that they tell them to leave the house. Very, very rarely, if ever, does a family need to leave the house if there is a little bit of mold found inside the air ducts,” said Adams.
Angie says to avoid anyone who pressures you into immediate action and to look for someone certified by the National Air Duct Cleaners Association. A good contractor will be happy to show you the completed work, even what’s been removed. That’s visual evidence you can trust.
“If someone tries to scare you, then please ask them to leave. What I tell people is: there’s enough mold in this world for me to make a living. I don’t need to scare anyone and I don’t need to lie to anyone,” said Adams.
Angie recommends having your ducts cleaned if you see a lot of mold growth in or around your heating system; if you have a pest infestation, or if dust and debris is released through your vents.