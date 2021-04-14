SHREVEPORT, La. - A state inmate serving a lengthy sentence at a state prison was convicted Tuesday by a federal jury on a drug conspiracy charge.
Jurors found 42-year-old Damione Brock, of Shreveport, guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine following a two-day trial, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said in a news release.
U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter, who presided over the trial, will sentence Brock at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 18. He faces 10 years to life in prison and up to a $10 million fine.
Brock was arrested in 2018 after Drug Enforcement Administration agents began an investigation into drug trafficking activities in the Plain Dealing and Springhill areas. The agents used wiretaps to intercept phone calls and text messages between Brock and one of his co-defendants where the two talked about delivering meth to Brock, who was already serving a lengthy sentence at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola for a cocaine possession charge.
Brock used a contraband cell phone to communicate with his co-defendant and arranged to have the drugs brought to him using two couriers, one of which was a female corrections officer. DEA agents surveilled the transportation of the methamphetamine, which was hidden in fake soda cans and was driven from Bossier City to Alexandria by one of Brock’s co-defendant/couriers.
The courier put the package into the female officer’s vehicle and she took it with her to work. DEA agents alerted Louisiana Department of Corrections investigators to expect the female officer to try and enter the facility with the hidden narcotics. Agents stopped her at the gate and seized the drugs.