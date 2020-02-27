MARSHALL, Tx - A proposal for a new animal adoption center was unanimously approved by the city commission on Thursday. The funding will come from a combination of the city, Harrison County, and donations. City officials say the project is in partnership with Marshall Independent School District (ISD). City Manager Mark Rohr presented the floor plan, projected timetable, and a request for qualifications and proposals (RFQ/RFP). City spokesperson Stormy Nickerson says the community has waited long enough for the proposal to be approved.
"The important part is that our community is behind it. Our citizens want to make sure that this happens," Nickerson said.
The city plans to be break ground this summer with a projected completion in April of 2021. The location will be on East Travis Street.