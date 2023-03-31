SHREVEPORT, La. -- Animal advocates are trying to find out who may have killed a cat with a baseball bat in Bossier City.
The cat was found with his teeth knocked out, barely breathing and had to be euthanized.
A child found the cat at Clifford Almond Community Playfield on Sunday afternoon barely alive.
Lory Kowaleski got word and contacted Port City Cat Rescue.
"Blood was on the ground up on the wall his teeth were on the ground," said Kowaleski. "His jaw was all the way over here and we didn't do anything except pick up the cat and head directly to the emergency vet from that point on."
Kowaleski said the ER vet concluded he was suffering and the best option would be to humanely euthanize him. Before he died, the cat was named James.
People in the community and the Humane Society of Louisiana have put up a reward for information that's now at $4,700.
"It's critical for our society to identify who did it get that youngster in counseling and create a system of punishment for him or her because if we don't deter this behavior, it will probably escalate," said Jeff Dorson, Humane Society of Louisiana executive director.
It's unclear if the cameras outside the Clifford Almond Community Playfield bathroom where the cat was found were working, and if they caught anything on Sunday between 3 and 4 p.m.
Bossier City police are investigating.