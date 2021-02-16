Record-setting temperatures not only create concern for humans but for furry companions as well.
Days ahead of the winter storm’s approach, news and social media reports reminded animal owners to not only prepare for themselves but their four-legged companions. The brutal temperatures are considered life-threatening for any outside animals without adequate shelter.
Still, that didn’t stop reports from citizens and animal rescuers about concerning situations witnessed in the community. Some of those complaints were shared with KTBS in the hope of shedding light on frustrations about assorted responses to their pleas for help.
One viewer said she was at a loss on what to do and received “every excuse in the book and no one higher up is helping.” She singled out a situation with outside dogs in Bossier City.
Another mentioned "frustration" with trying to find the correct agency from which to get an answer and a response.
KTBS called Bossier City CAO Pam Glorioso about those complaints and a few others. Glorioso explained that ongoing construction of a new animal shelter coupled with COVID-19 and the winter storm leaves the city without many resources to respond to those calls.
The current shelter is not taking owner surrenders because its space is limited to 10 dogs and cats. Staff members are caring for those animals even though most city services are shut down because of the weather.
But if a citizen has a concern about an animal’s condition a call can be made to the Bossier City Police Department. An officer will call animal control to assist if the situation needs to be evaluated, Glorioso said.
However, that may be as much as can be done for now.
“We don’t have space for them right now,” Glorioso said of any animals left outdoors in the extreme temperatures.
The only immediate remedy is to talk with the animal’s owner to see if assistance is needed.
Calls to animal control are being answered by the Police Department during the weather shutdown.
Construction of the new animal shelter is expected to be completed in late March, she said, which will open up more space.
A similar worry about outdoor animals surfaced in a mobile home park Princeton in Bossier Parish. A rescue advocate filed a complaint with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office after learning about three dogs with what was considered inadequate shelter.
One chained dog was housed in the shell of a washing machine. Another was in a wooden house with some hay strewn in front of it.
Lumberjack Rescue owner Justin Thomas posted images of the dogs on his Facebook page and was critical of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office for its determination that the dogs had shelter. Lt. Bill Davis confirmed for KTBS the deputy who responded to the complaint found “nothing criminal.”
Thomas said even though his shelter in Springhill is closed to intakes, he would have found room to take in the dogs if given the chance.
In Caddo Parish, Sheriff Steve Prator was proactive with a social media message telling residents leaving a pet outside in the extreme weather without food and shelter “can be a crime.”
“So, don’t be guilty of neglect,” he said.
Prator suggested animal owners find a place indoors or in a garage. Making sure all animals are safe is the owners’ responsibility, he said.
Caddo animal services has two people on call to check on animal complaints. Deputies also are on call, too, to see if they are needed to intervene, Prator said.
“Take care of your animals. They can’t take care of themselves," he said.