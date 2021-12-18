Animal Care and Adoption Center hosts holiday adoption event

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Animal Care and Adoption Center hosted a holiday adoption event Saturday in their brand new shelter.
The "Home for the Holidays" event was a soft opening because the new shelter is not 100 percent complete.
There are still some projects to finish up, such as, installing the new kennels.
Shelter officials say they currently have a full house with dogs, puppies, cats and kittens.
They're hoping to find new homes for the shelter pets.
"We host the "Home for the Holidays" event because a lot of people are looking for Christmas presents. Instead of buying new puppies or new kittens. We have lots of animals here that have been here a while and need a new home. We're excited about getting them a new home," said Clare Oliver, Animal Care and Adoption Center Assistant Director.
The new shelter is expected to be open to the public this spring.
------
For more information and to see adoptable animals, visit their Animal Care and Adoption Facebook page @TKARANIMALS.