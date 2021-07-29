(SHREVEPORT, La) During the summer months, we can feel how much the heat can have an impact on our bodies, but it can also do some serious damage or even be deadly for our furry friends.
With the extreme heat now in the ArkLaTex, top animal experts are urging pet owners to be cautious when taking your dogs out during the day, especially if it's for an extended period of time.
Before you go for a walk or outside to play you'll want to keep a close eye on their paws. The pavement can reach temperatures of more than 150 degrees which could severely burn the bottom of their feet.
You'll want to also limit their time outdoors during the hottest times of the day.
Barbara Lebel of Camp Bow Wow in Shreveport told KTBS, "if they start panting real hard, that is a big clue there. Also if they have a high temperature or if they really red gums and their tongues are real dry. Those are some of the things to look for."
Just like with humans, the high temperatures coupled with the humidity can quickly cause heat stroke in dogs.
The situation could quickly worsen if your pooch has thick fur, a short nose, or an unknown medical condition.
To help ease their heat issues, try to keep your dog in a cool environment as much as you can and always make sure they have cool clean water. Vets recommend not giving your dog over the counter medication like aspirin, it could only add other problems.
Lebel added, "you'll want to watch how they react once inside. If they have a seizure you immediately know something is wrong and need to call a vet immediately."