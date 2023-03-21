BOSSIER CITY, La. – Two local animal rescue groups have stepped up to help to help find new homes for adoptable animals held in Bossier Animal Control.
Bossier City council members on Tuesday approved cooperative endeavor agreements with Ninna’s Road to Rescue and Rockers Rescue, allowing volunteers with each to make weekly visits to Bossier Animal Control. They’ll photograph the dogs and cats and network locally and beyond with other rescue groups to find them homes.
The arrangement – which is at no cost to the city – will help reduce the amount of animals in the shelter and free up space for strays, which cannot be taken in right now.
Ninna Lopez said she had a similar agreement in place several years ago and dogs and cats were being moved out at a rapid pace. Problems developed – she did not go into detail – and management changed, which ended that agreement.
Carey Chandler spoke in support of Lopez and said he wants to make sure shelter management supports her, too.
Lopez was complimentary of the support from Mayor Tommy Chandler and the police chief. She plans to get to work next week getting the adoptable animals online.
City attorney Charles Jacobs said the shelter stays full and animals are being turned away. He hopes the involvement with the two rescues makes progress toward a parishwide problem.
Councilman Chris Smith said the city should work with its counterparts on the Bossier Parish Police Jury so Bossier City does not become animal control for the entire parish. He asked Jacobs to work with the BPPJ to see what they can do to help.
Veterinarian Larry Snyder Jr. of Bossier Animal Hospital also spoke in favor of the rescues’ help. Both are already active and have a good track record with fundraising and networking, he said.
Things won’t be perfect, Snyder said, and it won’t mean no animals will be euthanized. “But it is a huge change,” he said. “This will help decrease the problem we have with animal control.”
The council also unanimously approved the employment of a superintendent of animal control due to a termination, along with the employment of two fulltime and two part-time kennel workers.
An ordinance introduced by Smith to require mandatory sterilization of dogs and cats was pulled from the agenda at his request for further work. The Caddo Parish Commission enacted a similar ordinance last year.