LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — A third Arkansan has been arrested in connection to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January.
Jon Thomas Mott of Flippin, Arkansas, was arrested on Thursday after being identified as one of the pro-Trump rioters inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, KATV content partner 40/29 reported.
Mott was seen in video recordings and police bodycam footage moving through the U.S. Capitol building, according to a report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In one video, Mott pushes against a police officer's baton while telling him "don't touch me" and "if you don't touch me, I won't touch you."
Two of Mott's Facebook friends saw he was tagged in posts from the insurrection and called police, according to the report. Investigators identified him by a tattoo on his finger that matched one in the video recordings.
He reportedly traveled to D.C. with a friend from Oklahoma. Detectives said Mott's wife shared a GoFundMe page on Jan. 3 titled "protesting corruption in DC on Jan 6th." On the day of the insurrection, she posted on Facebook that Mott and his friend had gotten out of Washington D.C. safely.
Mott faces charges of disorderly conduct on capitol grounds and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority. He is set to appear in court in Washington D.C. on Friday.
Arkansan Peter Francis Stager is accused of repeatedly beating a police officer with an American flag during the riot at the U.S. Capitol and Richard Barnett of Gravette was photographed with his feet up on a desk in Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the insurrection. He also took an envelope from her office.