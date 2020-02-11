MINDEN, La - The Minden City Council met Tuesday night and like many other meetings, it ended without resolving major issues facing the city.
Council members once again failed to agree on supporting a grant that would be used to pay for improvements to the Minden Airport. The issue was tabled for discussion at the council's next meeting.
The meeting erupted during the council's discussing a motion to hire Shreveport attorney Neil Irwin to review the city's employee manual. Councilman Herbert Taylor offered a substitute motion that was rejected by the mayor. That led to an exchange between the two over parliamentary procedure.
As Taylor was speaking, the mayor called for a vote to approve hiring Irwin, then adjourned the meeting.
Before the disagreement, the council did agree to approve the hiring of a new police officer.