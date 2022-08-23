SHREVEPORT, La. – It’s become a “she said, he said” and “will he or won’t he” saga involving a Shreveport mayoral candidate.
Monday, a Shreveport woman obtained a temporary restraining order against candidate Melvin Slack Jr., accusing him of a physical attack and sexual harassment. Then reports surface by day’s end he’s pulling out of the race.
Tuesday, Slack filed his own paperwork seeking a protective order from his accuser. And he denies he’s getting out of the mayor’s race.
What is known, even if Slack decides he’s not going to pursue the mayor’s job it won’t stop his name from being on the ballot on Nov. 8 with the rest of the nine other candidates. The deadline to officially withdraw from the race was a week after qualifying ended last month.
Ballots for the race are already programmed for printing. That was completed last Wednesday, according to the secretary of state’s office.
A candidate can still follow through and file a withdrawal form available on the SOS website. But it’s just a formality and will allow the document to be filed. It won’t eliminate the name from the ballot.
“So, it’s a moot point,” communications director John Tobler said.
So far, Slack has not returned calls and texts from KTBS on Tuesday seeking clarification of his plans. In a telephone interview Monday evening, Slack denied accusations from the woman who filed a restraining order against him earlier in the day. He did not say he was done with the race.
At the end of the day, other media reports surfaced that Slack reportedly said he was withdrawing. Tuesday morning, he denied those claims in a separate media report.
But whether he stays in pursuit of the mayor’s title or not, Slack continued in his court document filed Tuesday to dispel claims from the woman who said she has resigned as his campaign manager. In the document, Slack said the woman sent an email stating she resigned, “when I never approved her to be.”
He additionally said he checked his name on the internet Sunday and found out the woman posted a story about her role as his campaign manager.
Slack wrote, “I Melvin Slack never approved her to become my personal campaign manager. On 08-21-22 at the LGBTQ forum, her homeless daddy came over to my table with dark sunglasses on and asked me how I was doing. I replied please tell your daughter to stay off my web page with foolishness. He then left my table and went told her that I threatened him. By her not being able to defend him on that she turned around and filed a temporary restraining order on me the very next day. 08-21-22.”
Slack accused her of stalking him.
The woman, in her restraining order, said Slack threatened her and her stepfather. She said from Sunday to Monday, Slack called 60 times and repeatedly texted threats. She also said he called at 3 a.m. and wanted to meet for “intimate reasons.”
But that was not the first encounter between the two, according to the court document. The woman alleges that on Aug. 13, Slack stalked her in a parking lot by circling around her vehicle.
Prior to that, on Aug. 9, she said Slack told her he could kill someone without even touching them because he has people to do that for him. She said Slack had guns in his car and made a comment about killing her. The woman alleged that’s when he put her in a chokehold.
She asked for an immediate restraining order since “I participate in political events where the defendant may be present.”
Slack denied all her allegations and instead said it was the woman who interjected herself into his life and campaign without invitation.
A hearing on the woman’s restraining order is set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 20.