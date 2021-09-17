SHREVEPORT, La. -- Another fight broke out at Southwood High School Friday morning, leading to the arrests of eight students.
The arrests follow a brawl that took place Thursday afternoon involving 14 male students. Today, those arrested were females.
Caddo Parish sheriff's spokeswoman Bia Roldan said the females ranged in age from 14 to 17. All are being charged with disturbing the peace. None were injured.
All have been suspended pending expulsion by the school.
The district released the following statement on the fights:
Caddo Schools condemns any act of violence. This week our district saw violence from the community make its way onto a school campus. Caddo recognizes the surge of incidents at Southwood High School and as a result, there will be random searches and increased security. We thank our law enforcement partners from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for taking this matter seriously and increasing their presence at the high school. District level security has also been increased and will continue to support our schools in maintaining a safe learning environment.
The individuals involved in any violent activities will continue to be held accountable by the Sheriff’s Office in accordance with state law. In addition, disciplinary action from the district will also be upheld. School is not the place for violence and we will do everything we can to ensure our schools are the quality learning environments every child deserves.
The female students, in addition to the male students arrested Thursday, have been released to their parents.
The only exception being two of the males who face additional charges; one for battery for punching the assistant school principal and the other, 18-year-old Devin Welch, with resisting an arrest and interference with operation of a school for allegedly threatening the school resource officer and school staff members.
Welch was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office and Caddo Parish School Board beefed up security today at the school. Roldan said multiple deputies will be there throughout the day.