Hurricane Ida

The aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Dulac. Louisiana's private insurers have dwindled since last April, as nearly a dozen withdrawing from the market and several others have gone insolvent. The state's insurer of last resort, Louisiana Citizens, and other agencies have stepped in to assume residents' homeowners policies. (Photo by Gerald Herbert, The AP)

NEW ORLEANS - Yet another major insurer is pulling out of Louisiana.

United Property & Casualty Insurance Co., based in Florida, will cease renewing its roughly 36,000 Louisiana home insurance policies in 2023. It is the largest company, in terms of the value of premiums written, to pull up stakes amid the state’s widening insurance crisis.

Wednesday’s announcement of UPC’s departure didn’t say why the company is leaving, though Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said in the summer that UPC’s financial ratings had been downgraded.

Read more on what the departure of the company means to Louisiana homeowners from our news partner The New Orleans Advocate.

