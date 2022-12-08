NEW ORLEANS - Yet another major insurer is pulling out of Louisiana.
United Property & Casualty Insurance Co., based in Florida, will cease renewing its roughly 36,000 Louisiana home insurance policies in 2023. It is the largest company, in terms of the value of premiums written, to pull up stakes amid the state’s widening insurance crisis.
Wednesday’s announcement of UPC’s departure didn’t say why the company is leaving, though Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said in the summer that UPC’s financial ratings had been downgraded.
