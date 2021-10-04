NEW ORLEANS - Another child has died in Louisiana from COVID, state health officials said Monday.
The child was between the ages of 12 and 17, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. No other details were immediately available, including the child's name or hometown.
The death brings the total number of COVID pediatric deaths in Louisiana to 18. Of those, nine children died during the fourth surge, which has been attributed to the delta variant.
The Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for use in people ages 12 and up. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are approved for people ages 18 and older.
Vaccines are not available yet for children under the age of 12.