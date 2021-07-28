MINDEN, La. – Another Minden teenager has been injured by gunfire.
According to the Minden Police Association Facebook page, Minden police received a call Tuesday night from Minden Medical Center about a gunshot victim. Officers responded to find a young male being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. He is listed in stable condition.
The shooting happened on MLK Drive Tuesday. Additional details were not released because the case is still under investigation.
The shooting comes a week after a Minden teenager, Ty’Quan Morris, 17, was killed during a dispute at the Chateau Normandy Apartments on Lewisville Road in Minden. Three teens – two age 17 and one age 15 – have been arrested in Morris’ death.
“As others try and minimize the recent surge in gun related incidents in Minden, officers on the street know just how dangerous the situation is. Gunfire and drug crimes have doubled in the last two years. Also, aggravated crimes and batteries/assaults have increased drastically in the last two years,” the association stated. “Officers who patrol the streets are understaffed and underpaid. They are tired from working multiple hours of overtime. They work well beyond their required time because they care about the community.”
According to figures provided by the association, there were 36 shots fired calls in the city in 2019, 77 in 2020 and 85 so far this year.
“These are incidences of shootings occurring in Minden. When a bullet leaves a firearm, it causes destruction in its path. Sometimes people are hit by the round. Sometimes property is hit by the round. Sometimes a tree is hit by the round. Every time a shooter fires, there is potential for a life to be lost,” the association posted.
The number of “aggravated crimes,” which are crimes involving a dangerous weapon, also has gone up from 37 in 2019 to 54 so far in 2021.
And as crime goes up, the number of officers on the streets goes down. Minden police had 31 employed in 2019, 29 last year, and as of July, the number is down to 25.