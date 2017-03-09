BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Another Louisiana Republican member of Congress has stopped short of endorsing the GOP House leadership's proposal to replace President Barack Obama's health law.
Rep. Mike Johnson, who represents northwest Louisiana's 4th District, says he's following the legislation as it moves through House committee review. Johnson says he's "actively discussing and researching possible amendments and alternatives with my colleagues."
But he didn't embrace the current plan as is.
The response to the replacement proposal from nearly all the GOP members of Louisiana's congressional delegation has been muted, with most of the lawmakers saying they're still studying it.
Nationally, Republicans are divided on the proposal, which has the backing of President Donald Trump. Conservatives say parts of the legislation are too pricey, while moderates worry about some cuts to state Medicaid programs.