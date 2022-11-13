SHREVEPORT, La. - The next weather maker for the ArkLaTex was over the western US as of Sunday evening.
It's forecast to bring a cold rain to the ArkLaTex by Monday afternoon. Here is the timeline.
The storm moves into west Texas on Monday morning. Clouds increase across the ArkLaTex.
Rain approaches the area by the early afternoon. Temperatures are forecast in the 40s.
Rain covers most the the ArkLaTex by late Monday afternoon. A wintry mix is possible northwest of I-30 and north of HWY 82 toward the mountains of Oklahoma and Arkansas. No significant accumulations are forecast in our area.
Rain continues into the late evening.
By Tuesday morning, the precipitation departs the area.
Rain amounts are forecast to be less than an inch.
