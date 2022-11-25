SHREVEPORT, La. - Another storm system located in west Texas late Friday evening is forecast to move through the ArkLaTex on Saturday bringing rain...heavy at times.
Here is the timeline:
Significant rain may begin after midnight and cover most of the area by sunrise.
Soggy weather is forecast to last through Saturday morning and begin departing by midday.
On Saturday afternoon, just a few showers and storms remain. Other parts of the ArkLaTex could see sunshine.
Clouds clear off Saturday night.
Sunshine is forecast for Sunday morning with lows in the 40s.
Nice weather with highs in the 60s is the outlook for the afternoon.
Rain amounts from Saturday's storm could top an inch.
