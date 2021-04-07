SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe storms late Friday. Large hail, gusty winds, tornadoes and heavy downpours are possible.
The storm system responsible for this outlook was in the Pacific Northwest Wednesday evening.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Isolated showers are forecast early Friday morning.
Showers and a few storms could occur by midday.
More intense but scattered storms may happen during the late afternoon.
The main storm event is expected beginning early Friday evening.
Stormy conditions could continue through the late evening.
The rain should end by Saturday morning.
Forecast rain amounts may exceed an inch or two.
