Severe Weather Risk for Friday (Storm Prediction Center)
Severe Weather Risk for Friday (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under the risk of severe storms on Friday.  The risk is Enhanced over Arkansas and Slight elsewhere.

Water Vapor Image of Friday's Storm System

The storm system responsible for this forecast was approaching the Pacific northwest on Tuesday afternoon.

Friday Morning Forecast

Storms may reach the area on Friday morning.

Friday Midday Forecast

Some severe weather is possible by the lunch hour.

Friday Afternoon Forecast

The highest risk of severe weather could be in the afternoon during peak heating.

Friday Evening Forecast

Stormy weather is projected to depart the ArkLaTex during the evening.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Rain amounts of less than an inch are forecast.

