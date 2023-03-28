SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under the risk of severe storms on Friday. The risk is Enhanced over Arkansas and Slight elsewhere.
The storm system responsible for this forecast was approaching the Pacific northwest on Tuesday afternoon.
Storms may reach the area on Friday morning.
Some severe weather is possible by the lunch hour.
The highest risk of severe weather could be in the afternoon during peak heating.
Stormy weather is projected to depart the ArkLaTex during the evening.
Rain amounts of less than an inch are forecast.
