SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith has fired another officer over a policy violation.
Cpl. Peggy Elzie was terminated last week following an administrative investigation where it was determined that she violated departmental rules and regulations, according to a news release from the city.
Elzie had been with the department since April 2015.
Elzie's name was mentioned in the termination of another officer former Chief Administrative Assistant Marcus Mitchell. He was fired Nov. 12. Mitchell had been with the department since February 2009.
Sources told KTBS Mitchell and Elzie were caught engaging in a sex act inside a police department office.
Both went before the civil service board a week later. Mitchell told the board a witness had recanted her statement.