Danny McCormick

Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, sits at his desk during legislative session, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in the House Chambers of the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)

BATON ROUGE, La. - After the Louisiana House killed his proposal last week to charge women who terminate their pregnancies with murder, state Rep. Danny McCormick on Monday opted to resign from a committee assignment, rather than present a watered-down version of a similar bill.

McCormick's latest proposal, House Bill 344 — nicknamed the "Roe v. Wade Is Unconstitutional Act" — would have directed Louisiana to disregard U.S. Supreme Court rulings and enforce a strict prohibition on abortions.

The bill was scheduled for a hearing Monday in the House Committee on Civil Law and Procedure, but the Oil City Republican was a no-show.

A day earlier, on Sunday, McCormick submitted a letter of resignation to committee Chair Greg Miller, saying his decision to resign was "prompted by what seemed to be the intentional avoidance of scheduling HB344 in a timely manner."

Read more on McCormick's resignation from the House committee from our news partner The Advocate.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments