BATON ROUGE, La. - After the Louisiana House killed his proposal last week to charge women who terminate their pregnancies with murder, state Rep. Danny McCormick on Monday opted to resign from a committee assignment, rather than present a watered-down version of a similar bill.
McCormick's latest proposal, House Bill 344 — nicknamed the "Roe v. Wade Is Unconstitutional Act" — would have directed Louisiana to disregard U.S. Supreme Court rulings and enforce a strict prohibition on abortions.
The bill was scheduled for a hearing Monday in the House Committee on Civil Law and Procedure, but the Oil City Republican was a no-show.
A day earlier, on Sunday, McCormick submitted a letter of resignation to committee Chair Greg Miller, saying his decision to resign was "prompted by what seemed to be the intentional avoidance of scheduling HB344 in a timely manner."
