BOSSIER CITY, La. -- In memory of Levi Creech who took his own life after being bullied, a seminar on anti-bullying is being held this weekend.
Saturday, Michael Braswell and Clint Davis will host the first trauma responsive Jiu Jitsu seminar.
Kids will learn about mental health and de-escalation strategies. Creech's grandmother has teamed up with Davis and Braswell for the event.
"This event means a lot to us especially since it's in honor of Levi," said Sandy Templeton, Levi Creech's grandmother. "They came together and are doing this for all children so that it doesn't happen to anyone else again."
Creech, 14, a freshman at Benton High School, ended his life in August. His family says bullies are to blame.
About 35 children have signed up for the seminar. Children of all ages can attend. Call (318) 570-8914 for more information.