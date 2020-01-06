Turning Crime Around in Our Communities was the theme of a crime prevention meeting Monday night at Airport Park Recreation Center in Shreveport.
The meeting focused on improved community involvement with neighborhoods and the police working as a team. State Representative Barbara Norton started the meeting by handing out an agenda of objectives and suggestions previously discussed in December’s meeting. Many of the residents admitted to wanting better policing in their neighborhoods. Some in attendance said they are fearful of being in their own homes due to the amount of crime.
The U.S. Marshall for Shreveport told all police officers to remain vigilant while they drive through neighborhoods looking for crime. There was also an emphasis on healing relations between the police and community to improve the trust required for turning crime around. One mother, Felicia Hinton, lost her son to gun violence in 2019.
"It's very personal to me," Hinton said. "I only had two kids. One daughter and one son. And a host of neighborhood children. And I was always involved. They called me mom. I want to make sure that this doesn't happen to anyone else."
Norton said the goal is to have a monthly meeting to plan more strategies for fighting crime.