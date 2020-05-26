BATON ROUGE, La. -- A bill to pull Caddo Parish out of the Metropolitan Planning Commission cleared another hurdle.
After already passing the House, The Senate Agriculture Committee voted to send the bill on to the full Senate.
The bill, written by Oil City House Republican Danny McCormick, would remove any parish property from the metropolitan planning commission, as well as master plan guidelines.
A citizens group, the Caddo Parish Alliance, supports the bill. They object to MPC enforcement of Unified Development Code zoning laws within five miles of Shreveport city limits.
Advancement of the bill comes despite a unanimously-signed letter from the Shreveport city council that urges the legislature to reject the bill. Councilman Grayson Boucher says the plan could lead to undesired use of land next to neighborhoods just inside city limits.
"The city has no say in what goes in there," Boucher said of land just across its borders. "So you could have a rock crusher. You could have a truck stop. You could have anything there, and the city has no say."
The Senate will have to vote before the session ends on Monday, June 1.