Authorities in Caddo Parish are stepping up efforts to fight human trafficking in the area.
Caddo Parish Commissioner Lyndon Johnson, along with the Caddo Parish Juvenile Services Department and a host of other organizations held an Anti-Trafficking Summit on Tuesday from 6pm-8pm at the Morning Star Baptist Church at 5340 Jewella Avenue.
This year's Summit brought together a variety of groups, including elected officials, law enforcement, service providers, survivors, healthcare professionals, educators and FREE: The Coalition to End Human Trafficking in Northwest Louisiana. Their mission is to work to eradicate all forms of trafficking in the area.
"Sex trafficking is happening right here in our area, and it is occurring more than people realize," Commissioner Lyndon Johnson said. "Caddo has one of the highest instances of sex trafficking cases in our state, and we need to continue to have conversations like the one that will be taking place at the Summit to seek solutions to ending this horrible cycle," said Johnson.
Attendees heard from various service providers regarding resources in the area and participate in question and answer sessions.
Human trafficking survivor Brittany Pearson participated on the panel to answer questions and give advise to those in attendance. She joined the FREE Coalition in an effort to help others based on her experiences.
"I feel a lot of freedom in doing it, I feel like I'm conquering the enemy by doing things that the lord has put on my heart to do, and I just pray that it helps other people and even other girls that are in it, can know that their life can be different you know, and that it really can change," said Pearson.
For more information, contact the Caddo Parish Juvenile Services Department at (318)-226-6500.
Resources for those concerned about sex trafficking can be found on the FREE Coalition's website.