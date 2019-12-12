NEW YORK - LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is The Associated Press college football player of the year in a landslide.
Burrow has led the top-ranked Tigers to an unbeaten season and their first College Football Playoff appearance. He received 51 of 54 first-place votes from AP Top 25 poll voters and a total of 159 points.
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young was second with three first-place votes and 69 points. Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields was third with 43 points.
Burrow, Young, Fields and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, who finished fourth with 33 points, are also the finalists for the Heisman Trophy.