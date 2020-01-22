SHREVEPORT, La. – The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport serves veterans in 30 counties and parishes across Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas. That means some of those veterans have a great distance to travel to see the doctor, which can be challenging.
Thanks to a new app, showcased at Overton Brooks Wednesday, VA doctors can now make house calls without leaving the medical center.
VA Video Connect is a telemedicine app available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play. The service is also accessible on a computer’s web browser if the computer has an attached web cam.
“A lot of our veterans now have access to smartphones and laptops and iPads and desktops, and this is just another opportunity or another way for us to provide care,” said Akane Daniels, a physician assistant at Overton Brooks.
Veterans can use the service to check in with medical professionals between physical exams, saving them what be a costly trip to Shreveport.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington, more than 900,000 veterans used VA Video Connect nationwide during fiscal year 2019, for a total of more than 2.6 million visits during that time.
Daniels can speak personally to the program’s benefits.
“We have another veteran that lives not locally, and he got a rash, and he couldn’t come in for transportation issues – because a lot of our veterans have transportation issues,” Daniels said. “We were able to set up a video connect appointment. He showed us his rash -- it was poison ivy – we were able to treat him.