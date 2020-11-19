SHREVEPORT, La. – An appellate court has reversed one of two abuse of power convictions for former Cotton Valley Mayor Joseph Alexander and sent the case back to district court for resentencing.
The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal said there was no proof Alexander used his position as mayor to pressure the Cullen police chief and one of her officers to not arrest him on a marijuana possession charge in 2017. However, the court said there was sufficient evidence Alexander coerced the town clerk to give him a $500 check for a personal trip months later.
Those two incidents provided two of three counts of abuse of office filed against him following an investigation by Louisiana State Police. A bench trial was held on May 31, 2019. The district judge convicted Alexander on counts 1 and 3 but acquitted him on count 2.
On Aug. 16, 2019, the trial court sentenced Alexander to four years at hard labor, with all but one year suspended, followed by three years of supervised probation on each count. The sentences were to run concurrent.
Alexander appealed to the 2nd Circuit after the district judge denied his motion to reconsider. Alexander argued the sentence was excessive and mitigating factors were not adequately considered.
Count 1 stemmed from the discovery of a bag of marijuana in Alexander’s vehicle while he was parked at the Cullen town park. A Cullen officer and the police chief testified at trial that they did not believe Alexander tried to use his position as mayor to dismiss charges related to the drugs.
Instead, the police chief said she used her discretion and did not base it on anything Alexander told her or her officer.
Count 3 was connected to a $500 check Alexander asked the town clerk to write to cover a trip out-of-state. But the story morphed into the money being used to cover the purchase of a used stove and refrigerator for the community center.
The state asserted evidence presented at trial was sufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Alexander was guilty of both counts. Alexander did not testify at his trial.
In finding Alexander guilty, the trial judge noted it found the testimony of the Cullen officer “extremely credible” and Alexander’s version of the events to be “unbelievable.” The judge was satisfied Alexander had intent to coerce or compel the police chief to use her discretion to provide him with a thing of value that he was not entitled to.
On the other charge, the court emphasized the credibility of the town clerk and supporting documentation that countered Alexander’s explanation for the purpose of the check.
Alexander’s term as mayor was set to expire on Dec. 31. It’s uncertain when he resigned. The secretary of state’s website lists the position as vacant.
Ashley Williams-Jones was elected mayor on Nov. 3. She was the top vote-getter in a four-person field.