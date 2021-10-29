SHREVEPORT, La. – Ochsner Health hospital employees who have not taken the COVID-19 vaccination cannot be disciplined or terminated, an appellate court ruled Thursday in sending the case back to district courts for a hearing.
The decision from the Second Circuit Court of Appeal reverses two lower court rulings and instructs the district judges to hold a hearing on the plaintiffs’ request for a temporary restraining order to stop the hospital from taking action against the employees.
Thirty-nine Ochsner employees in Caddo Parish and nine in Ouachita Parish filed lawsuits earlier this month to challenge the hospital’s vaccination mandate that was scheduled to go into effect today. District courts in those two parishes refused to issue a restraining order to stop it.
Second Circuit judges Pittman, Garrett and Thompson said that disciplinary action, including termination by Ochsner, “would unlawfully abridge certain alleged constitutional rights” and the plaintiffs are entitled to a hearing.
“This ruling applies not only to the Ochsner Shreveport plaintiffs in the case, but it has broader implications for all hospitals statewide who are imposing vaccine mandates,” said attorney Jimmy Faircloth, who is representing the plaintiffs. “The anti-reprisal statute prohibits employers from taking action against employees for refusing to participate in an unlawful activity. It provides for damages and attorney fees against an offending employer. The Second Circuit just informed employers that this action is very likely unlawful.”
The majority of Ochsner's 32,000 employees in Louisiana and Mississippi, including more than 1,600 physicians, are already vaccinated.
Louisiana’s constitution and laws guarantee citizens a right to decide their medical treatments, and courts have upheld that right, the lawsuits said. The plaintiffs also claim COVID-19 vaccines do not prevent disease transmission.