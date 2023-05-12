SHREVEPORT, La. – A 20-year prison sentence for a Shreveport teenager involved in the homicide of a pizza delivery person is not excessive; therefore, it and his conviction have been affirmed, according to a ruling this week by the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal.
Jae’lyon Javonte Derion Ware agreed to the 20-year prison cap when he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the November 2018 shooting death of Lester McGee. Ware was one of four young males – two of which were juveniles – who tried to rob McGee when he showed up with their pizza delivery at the Woodlawn Terrance apartment complex.
Before the robbery attempt, though, Ware tried to rob an older man at the complex. That man escaped and Ware returned to his friends in the parking lot.
When McGee arrived, the teens thought he was the person Ware had tried to rob earlier and fired shots at his vehicle. McGee was hit twice and died.
Ware was armed with a 9-mm handgun. The fatal shots were consistent with having been fired from an assault rifle which was used by his co-defendant, Demarea Jefferson, or one of the two juveniles, later identified as Anthony Mandigo, who was 13 when the crime was committed.
A Caddo grand jury indicted Ware for second-degree murder in February 2018. The charge was amended to manslaughter in August 2021 and that’s when Ware pleaded guilty, agreeing to the sentencing cap.
Several people testified at the sentencing hearing, including McGee’s mother, who said at the time of his death her son was working two jobs to provide a good Christmas for his children. Ware also testified, giving condolences to the family.
The court said letters were presented on Ware’s behalf and his expression of remorse was noted. But the judge also pointed out Ware was charged with another robbery in Bossier Parish that happened after McGee was killed, photos of Ware holding weapons, proving he has guns in his possession, along with “Ware’s propensity for danger.”
The judge recognized the plea agreement resulted from the state being put into that position because a witness either escaped or could not be found.
The trial judge strongly believed Ware would commit another crime if a lesser sentence was imposed.
In his appeal, Ware argued he was only 16 at the time he participated in McGee’s killing and was not the ringer leader who decided to rob him and not the person who fired the fatal shot that killed McGee.
Ware is precluded from seeking a review of his sentence since he agreed to the plea, the court said, adding the trial judge did not abuse its discretion in imposing the sentence.