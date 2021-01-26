CADDO PARISH, La. - Caddo Parish Public Schools is now accepting applications for the next cohort of Caddo Teaching Academy (CTA) for individuals seeking to gain a teaching certification.
The innovative certification program provides a fast track, streamlined and practical approach to job-embedded training with the objective of placing an effective teacher in every classroom. The available certification areas are in elementary for grades one through five as well as English, math, biology, chemistry and general science for grades six through 12.
Since its inception, Caddo Teaching Academy has been successful at filling more than 70 classrooms with certified teachers. The program offers no upfront fees while providing two-year coursework to take individuals from novice to seasoned teachers. Each candidate is provided with a coach and leaves with a certification recognized by the Louisiana Department of Education.
“We can confidently say that this will expand a teacher’s opportunity for growth because of all the resources and best practice training we pour into each attendee,” said Cassie Harwell, CTA Program Administrator. “CTA is a contributing factor to Caddo’s most recent success. Having a certified teacher in each class has helped to grow our students and parish alike.”
The application period is open now through April 1, 2021. The program is open to anyone with a bachelor’s degree possessing a cumulative grade point average of 2.2 or above, a passing score on the PRAXIS I exam or an ACT score of 22 or above, and a favorable score on the PRAXIS II exam – an exam that measures academic skills and content knowledge. If accepted into the academy, candidates may begin teaching as early as the next school year with full pay and benefits.